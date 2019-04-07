Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Czerniejewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Czerniejewski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Helen M. Czerniejewski Notice
Czerniejewski, Helen M. (Nee Biedrzycki) Passed away peacefully and was reunited with her husband Joseph on April 2, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving mother of John, Carol, Richard, and Nancy. Cherished grandma of Amber and Amanda. Helen is survived by her sister Barbara and sister-in-law Arlene. Preceded in death by five siblings and her best friends Alice and Doris. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, loved relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH (3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee) on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-5:45PM. Funeral Mass at 6PM. Private inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
Download Now