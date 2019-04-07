|
Czerniejewski, Helen M. (Nee Biedrzycki) Passed away peacefully and was reunited with her husband Joseph on April 2, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving mother of John, Carol, Richard, and Nancy. Cherished grandma of Amber and Amanda. Helen is survived by her sister Barbara and sister-in-law Arlene. Preceded in death by five siblings and her best friends Alice and Doris. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, loved relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH (3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee) on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-5:45PM. Funeral Mass at 6PM. Private inurnment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019