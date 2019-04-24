Services
Helen M. Dillard

Dillard, Helen M. (Nee Buttgereit) Taken in God's loving care on April 19, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Dillard, parents Fred and Clara Buttgereit, sister Ruth (Henry) Wargolet and daughter Christine M. Ergen. Loving mother of Laura Dusold, Mike (Linda) Sader, Carol Dillard, Pam (Dan) Quicker, Dennis Dillard, Debby (Tony) Fluder, Don (Kelly) Dillard and Jean Walkowiak. Sister-in-law of Skip (Joan) Dillard, Mini Benson, Patricia Arlozynski and Dick (Brenda) Koracin. Mother-in-law of Jay Ergen and his wife Mary Jane. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at DIVINE PEACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3203 S. 76th St, from 11AM-1PM with a service at 1PM. Pastor Learman officiating. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
