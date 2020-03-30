|
Helen M. Kashian (Matosian)
Brookfield - Passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Arthur T. (Kristin), Charles (Therese), John (Kerrie), Janice. Dear Grandmother of 14 and Great-Grandmother of 3. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to the current health crisis, a private family graveside service will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. A Memorial Celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020