Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
Helen M. Kenney

Helen M. Kenney Notice
Helen M. Kenney

Cudahy - Unexpectedly passed peacefully at home on November 18, 2019 at the age of 99. The family invites friends to come celebrate her amazing journey through life on Sunday, December 1 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, WI. Visitation 2-5 pm, memorial service to follow at 5:00 pm. Memorials to the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee would be appreciated, 201 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee, WI 53214.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
