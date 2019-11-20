|
Helen M. Kenney
Cudahy - Unexpectedly passed peacefully at home on November 18, 2019 at the age of 99. The family invites friends to come celebrate her amazing journey through life on Sunday, December 1 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, WI. Visitation 2-5 pm, memorial service to follow at 5:00 pm. Memorials to the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee would be appreciated, 201 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019