Helen M. Kenney
Cudahy - Unexpectedly passed peacefully at home on November 18, 2019. Everyone who crossed her path was in awe of her feisty spirit and great sense of humor. At 99 she was fiercely independent, having just retired a year ago. Helen originally retired from Ladish Company in 1992 after managing the Executive Dining Room for 30+ years. She lost the love of her life, John Kenney in 1995, and came out of retirement and worked for 22 years at Joe's K Ranch in Cudahy until her final retirement last November. In addition to her husband John she was preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Mary Brecklin of Antigo, WI, brothers Fred and Ray, daughter-in-law Carol Kenney and son Richard. She is survived by her loving children John/Tom (Linda) Kenney, JoAnn (Wayne) Haglund and Pat (Brad) Mueller. She was the dearest Grandmother to Mike (Paula) Kenney, Danny (Julie) Kenney, Randy Kenney, Nicole (Mike) Cotton, David (Leslie) Haglund, Tracy Travis and Todd Travis. She was blessed to share the love of her great-grandchildren, Jack, Brandon and Mikayla Kenney, Natalie Jo Cotton, Monica (Nick) Gebhart, Maggie Kral, Britani and Nathan Travis. Also 6 great-great-grandchildren and her extended family at the K Ranch. The family invites friends to come celebrate her amazing journey through life on Sunday, December 1 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy, WI. Visitation 2-5 pm, Memorial Service to follow at 5:00 pm. Memorials to the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee would be appreciated, 201 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee, WI 53214. The family is feeling incredibly blessed to have had her as our mom, grandmother, role model, mentor and special friend to us and all who knew her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019