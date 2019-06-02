|
LaJoie, Helen M. (Nee Muncil) Passed away on May 31, 2019, age 88. She was born on December 21, 1930, in North Tonawanda, New York, and lived most of her adult life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mrs. LaJoie is preceded in death by her husband Walter, parents Guy and Nellie Muncil as well as four brothers: John, Madison, Wade and Stanley. She is survived by two sisters: Ruth (Robert) Weber and Alice (Richard) Weber, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5:30 PM until the time of service at 6:30 PM at LAYTON AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH 9600 W. Layton Avenue. Interment will take place Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Good Hope Cemetery (please meet directly at cemetery office). Her family and friends in New York are so grateful for our Christian brothers and sisters in the Milwaukee area who loved and cared for Helen over the last couple of years. We especially thank our friends at Layton Avenue Baptist Church and the staffs at Castle Ridge Group Home and Ruth Vitas Hospice. To receive obit/directions text 1848061 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019