|
|
Helen M. Mills (nee Wittman)
West Bend - Helen Margaret Mills (nee Wittman) passed away peacefully in West Bend, Wisconsin on Thursday evening September 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her three children, Craig Mills, Lisa Mills Chladek, and Ross Mills.
A lifetime resident of Wisconsin, Helen was born October 27, 1924 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Carl and Edna Wittman. She graduated from Downer College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as a Registered Occupational Therapist. She met her beloved husband Eugene B. Mills at a college mixer. They were married for 55 years before Eugene's death in 2002. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Wittman.
Helen was an activity director at a Waukesha health care facility, and in later years worked in a local home décor business. She brought her designer's eye to her own home and created a gracious and welcoming place for family and friends wherever she lived. She was a warm, kind, wife, daughter, and mother. As her extended family grew she became a devoted grandmother and Super Oma to her great grandchildren. Helen was an accomplished seamstress who loved to cook and try new things. She followed current events and maintained the lost art of writing notes and letters. She was known for her legendary sugar cookies.
Helen is survived by her three children and their families; Craig and Kay Mills; grandchildren Andy (partner Dana) , Reed, and Scott; Lisa Mills Chladek and Daniel Chladek; grandchildren Ryan (wife Melissa); Brianna Bailey (husband Brad); Ross and Heidi Mills; grandchildren Keegan, Reilly, and Ruby. She is also survived by five great grandchildren; Emmett Eugene Mills, Ashton and Lucas Chladek, and Everett and Ford Bailey.
This world and our lives have been blessed with her presence and we will sorely miss her even as we celebrate her life and memory.
Among Helen's gifts was the belief in service to others, which she expressed through her active church memberships at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa, and Our Savior's Lutheran Church in West Bend. She was an active volunteer in the Cedar Community. Helen expressed great joy and comfort in the care and friendships she experienced especially at Cedar Bay East. For those who wish to make donations please direct your contributions to Cedar Community, 5595 County Road Z, West Bend, Wisconsin 53095.
Helen will be laid to rest with Eugene in Omro, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held with the immediate family.
The Phillip Funeral Homes of West Bend is assisting the family.
262-338-2050 www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019