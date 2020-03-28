Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Helen Pittenturf
1925 - 2020
Mequon - (nee Markle) Of Mequon, formerly of Lewisburg, PA. Entered Ever-Lasting life at the age of 94. Born on April 25, 1925, she was finally reunited on March 26, 2020 with her husband, John Powers Pittenturf, the love of her life. Proud mother of Lynne (Thomas) Lindemann; Adored grandchildren: Amy (Michael) Speich, Rebecca (Scott) Krueger, Thomas (Whitney) Wachs and cherished great grandchildren: Olivia Speich, Hannah Speich, Stella Speich, Lilliana Speich, Lauren Krueger, Walter Krueger and Scarlett Wachs. Also survived by her loving nieces:

Mary Ann, Gloria, Frankie, Debbie, Rosalie, Cheryl and dear nephews: Frank and Gary. A light has gone out in our family.

A memorial mass and reception will be held in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania at a later date, due to the COVID-19 Virus. An extended obituary may be viewed at www.feerickfuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
