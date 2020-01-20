|
|
Helen M. Porter
New Berlin - (Née Knutson) Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Michael for 51 years. Loving mother of Matt (Judy) Porter and Anne (Bill) Grove. Dear grandmother of D.J., Preston and Lexi Porter (fiancé Dylan Wiese) and Dalton (Lauren), Dylan and Halle Grove. Great-grandmother of Savannah Grove. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020