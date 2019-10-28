Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Prairie Green section of Greenwood Cemetery
2615 W. Cleveland Ave.
Milw, WI
Helen MacLeod Jacobs

Helen MacLeod Jacobs Notice
Helen MacLeod Jacobs

Milwaukee, WI - (Nee MacLeod) Passed away Oct. 27, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Ronald Jacobs. Loving mother of Ann (Brad Brunson) Jacobs, Elizabeth Joy Zarek and Susan (Peter) Gray. Proud grandmother of Julia, Oliver and Jacob Brunson and Ethan, Liam, Sean and Dylan Gray. Dear sister of Louise (Nevton) Dunn, A. William (Mary Lou) MacLeod and the late Elizabeth "Libby" MacLeod. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.

Graveside service, Thurs., Oct. 31 at 11:00 AM in the Prairie Green section of Greenwood Cemetery, 2615 W. Cleveland Ave., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jewish Museum Milwaukee or the Milwaukee Jewish Day School appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
