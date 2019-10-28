|
|
Helen MacLeod Jacobs
Milwaukee, WI - (Nee MacLeod) Passed away Oct. 27, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Ronald Jacobs. Loving mother of Ann (Brad Brunson) Jacobs, Elizabeth Joy Zarek and Susan (Peter) Gray. Proud grandmother of Julia, Oliver and Jacob Brunson and Ethan, Liam, Sean and Dylan Gray. Dear sister of Louise (Nevton) Dunn, A. William (Mary Lou) MacLeod and the late Elizabeth "Libby" MacLeod. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.
Graveside service, Thurs., Oct. 31 at 11:00 AM in the Prairie Green section of Greenwood Cemetery, 2615 W. Cleveland Ave., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jewish Museum Milwaukee or the Milwaukee Jewish Day School appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019