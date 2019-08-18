|
Mineau, Helen Marian Helen Marian Mineau, age 91, of Lecanto, FL, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her home under the loving care of her family. Helen was born May 11, 1928 to Henry and Rose (Terrian) Gerard in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married Merlin Mineau on June 25, 1949 at Holy Cross Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; they were married 50 years. Helen is survived by her daughter Priscilla Nelson and daughter-in-law Marge Mineau; 3 grandchildren - Shawn Walle, Julie (Matthew) Rectenwald, and April (Ryan) Antczak; 6 great-grandchildren Anna, Kaitlyn Walle, Henry Rectenwald, Dylan, Natan, Ean Antczak; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rose Gerard, her loving husband Merlin Mineau, son Rick Mineau; brothers Earl and Al Gerard; sisters May, Sylvia, Shirley Gerard, Irene Whiting and Jeanette Zeh. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Leonards Catholic Church, W173S7743 Westwood Drive, Muskego, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, August 20. Visitation from 11am to 12 noon; mass at 12 noon. Interment will be private. No flowers please.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019