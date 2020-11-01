1/1
Helen Marie Peterson
1927 - 2020
Helen Marie Peterson

La Crosse - Helen Marie Peterson, age 92, died in LaCrosse on October 27, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1927, in Bloomer, WI to the late Fred and Audrey (Polanski) Weiher. On July 20, 1947, she married Lynn A. Peterson to whom she was married for 63 years until his death on October 2, 2010.

Helen started teaching in a one-room school house and continued to teach in various capacities until her retirement in 1986. In her role as an educator, she taught in military schools on Air Force bases at which her husband was stationed. She later graduated from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor's Degree and then taught in Milwaukee Public schools and at St. Stephen's Catholic School. Upon her retirement, she continued her lifelong interest in education as a volunteer tutor for after-school students.

She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa where she joined a volunteer sewing group making quilts and backpacks. Her other volunteer activities included playing piano for her children's Sunday school, serving as a den mother for her boys, and helping with the Girl Scouts.

She is survived by sons Eric (Holly Tilson), Carl, Bruce (Tonya), daughter Christine (John) Walsh, grandchildren Carrie (Karl) Horstman, Shaun (Katie) Kegler, Austin (Maria) Peterson, great-grandchildren Katharine and Lucas Horstman, Ian Santos Peterson, sister Calma Lombardi, and nieces Carrie and Lisa Lombardi. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Lynn A. Peterson, Jr.

She'll be fondly remembered for her quick wit, occasional sharp tongue and strict adherence to the rules of English grammar. Always the teacher.

A post-pandemic service or gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 9, 2020.
