Helen Mehring

Helen MehringMilwaukee - (Née Lautigar) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mehring. Loving mother of Joyce (Mark) Barrack, Barbara Tremel and David Mehring. Helen was loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI PARISH, 201 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to church for masses appreciated.