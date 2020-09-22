1/
Helen Mehring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Mehring

Milwaukee - (Née Lautigar) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mehring. Loving mother of Joyce (Mark) Barrack, Barbara Tremel and David Mehring. Helen was loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI PARISH, 201 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to church for masses appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI PARISH
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI PARISH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved