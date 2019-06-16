|
Reynolds, Helen Morrison Helen Morrison Reynolds passed away peacefully at age 99 on May 4th, 2019 at Alexian Village with family by her side. She was surrounded by love. Helen was born in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of O.G. and Nellie Gray Morrison. She loved Canton and McKinley High School, from which she graduated. She attended Kent State University and then transferred to and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she met her former husband, Frederick Reynolds. She later earned a M.S. in Educational Psychology, followed by Early Childhood Special Education certification. Helen was a longtime faculty member in UWM's School of Education, mentoring many student teachers. She served as a co-leader of UWM's Campus School, a lab school dedicated to elementary education and best outcomes. She also taught for many years at University School of Milwaukee, and later in the Milwaukee Public Schools. Helen treasured her many friendships with colleagues over the years; it was a labor of love for her to guide and instruct her young students. Helen thoroughly enjoyed and was active in and a long-term member of DAR, the Woman's Club of Wisconsin, College Endowment, Kappa Delta Pi - Honor Society in Education, and for over 60 years a loyal member of North Shore Congregational Church. For many years she managed the family farm in Ohio. She loved this land and spent many happy days there. Helen is survived by her children, Barbara Reynolds Sky of San Mateo, Calif., and Rick Reynolds of Worcester, Mass.; two grandchildren, Gus (Augustus) Reynolds of Storrs, Connecticut and Sam Reynolds of East Lyme; two step-grandchildren, Cassie Urbany of Washington, D.C., and Matthew Urbany of East Lyme; her son-in-law, Misha Sky, of San Mateo and her former daughter-in-law, Deborah Straszheim of East Lyme; and dear friends, Greg Wurth and the Wurth Family of Putnam County, Ohio. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th, at 2:00 with a reception to follow at Alexian Village Chapel, 9301 N. 76th St., Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217, or to the . The family would like to share its gratitude to the caring staff of Alexian Village, especially those in the Courtyard and Daria Hermann who cared for Helen during the final stages of her journey.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019