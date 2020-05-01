Helen Mueller



Milwaukee - (Nee Cenzoll) Passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late George Mueller. Loving mother of Donna (Rene)Farias, Sandy (Don) Zuelke, the late Steve Hermann, Rick (Carolyn) Mueller and Mark (Kim) Mueller. Proud grandma of Nicole (Sam) Hafez, Erika Pearson, Amanda Hermann, A.J. and Megan Mueller. Cherished great grandmother of Isabella and Mason Hafez. Beloved sister of the late George "Sam" (Patsy) Cenzoll, sister in law of Lois (the late Rod) Katzenberg and brother in law of the late Don Mueller. She is also survived by other relatives and friends. Helen loved spending time with her family at her cottage up north. Watching her fish on "Grandma's pier" was one of the family's cherished memories.



Due to COVID-19 private service to be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.



A special thank you to the staff of Elmbrook Hospital and Franciscan Place.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store