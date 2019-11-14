|
|
Helen R. Klaviter
(nee Degenhardt) Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday November 9, 2019. Age 87. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; brothers, Raymond and William; sisters, Loretta and Mabel. Helen is survived by her children, Kathleen (Craig), Judith, Steven (Kathleen), Theresa (Kevin), Timothy and many grandchildren and great-children. Dear sister of Albert (Bonnie), James (Sally) and Joan. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Gathering Friday, November 22 from 10 AM to 11:45 AM at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI. Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Interment at Wood National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019