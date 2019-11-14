Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Klaviter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen R. Klaviter

Add a Memory
Helen R. Klaviter Notice
Helen R. Klaviter

(nee Degenhardt) Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday November 9, 2019. Age 87. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; brothers, Raymond and William; sisters, Loretta and Mabel. Helen is survived by her children, Kathleen (Craig), Judith, Steven (Kathleen), Theresa (Kevin), Timothy and many grandchildren and great-children. Dear sister of Albert (Bonnie), James (Sally) and Joan. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering Friday, November 22 from 10 AM to 11:45 AM at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 21600 W. CAPITOL DR. BROOKFIELD, WI. Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Interment at Wood National Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline