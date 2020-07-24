Helen Rose Philbert (nee Ertle)
Age 90, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. She is survived by Jim Philbert, her loving husband of 64 years, son Jim (LeeAnn) Philbert, daughter Kathy (JR) Manning, grandchildren Steve Philbert, David Philbert, Madeline Philbert, and siblings Betty Gagliardi, Barbara Mari, Lorrie Frick, John Ertle, Bill Ertle, Dolly Russell, and Georgie Ertle. Helen was preceded by her parents, John and Susie Ertle, sisters Clare Headley, Marie Brady, Pauline Gates, and brother Eddie Ertle.
Born in Sterling Colorado, Helen attended St. Anthony School in Sterling. She earned her BA in Education at Cardinal Stritch College (now Stritch University) and her Masters Degree at UW -Milwaukee. She taught 4th grade for 43 years at Elmwood and Glen Park schools in New Berlin, Wisconsin. Helen was a memorable teacher and a true leader in the community.
Helen was a member of Holy Apostles Church, Parish Council and Sunday School teacher, past president of the New Berlin Library Board, Germans from Russia, first president of Alpha Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, League of Women Voters, and Western Reaches Business and Professional Women. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school at Holy Apostles and bible study at St. John Vianney. She led several book clubs. Helen's students fondly remember the "reading bathtub" in her classroom. Helen and Jim were world travelers and visited every continent except Africa. Helen was courageous and embraced new adventures with enthusiasm. She was a force for good and influenced the lives of many.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME,15250 W. National Ave, New Berlin. Mass of Christian burial will be at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave, New Berlin at 7 PM. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl2onAM5W4_ROL5XmhGh23Q
. Interment will be at Holy Apostles Cemetery on Saturday, August 1 at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, RETSIS - support of the retired sisters. https://ssf.swiftprocessing.io/public/ssf/?form_id=104