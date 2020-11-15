1/
Helen T. Davis

Helen T. Davis

Milwaukee - passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020. Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband Richard of 66 years. She is survived by her children Lee Ann (Ron) Bruce, JoAnn Davis, Scott (Holly) Davis; her grandchildren Ricky, Ben, Olivia and Sophia; her sister Dorothy (the late Milan) Krchnavek and further survived by other family and friends.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes (3722 S 58th St., Milwaukee) on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 am until 11:45 am. A Memorial Mass will start at 12 noon. A private inurnment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Our Lady of Lourdes.

Thanks to the staff at Clement Manor for mom's great care. Special thanks to her therapist, Gavin/Kevin. He was mom's daily bright spot.

Masks are required for attending services. Please use the East (handicapped) entrance.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
NOV
21
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
