Helen T. HeitkampNew Berlin - Passed away peacefully August 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husbands Richard Kijek and Bobby Heitkamp. Beloved mother of Debra (Jeffrey) Roland and Judy (Michael) Sherwin. Proud grandmother of Derek (Camille) Sherwin and Justin (Brittany) Sherwin. Loving great-grandmother of Natalie Helen Sherwin.Further survived by her extended family Pat (John) Miller and Kim (Doug) Grapel, their loved children and grandchildren.Born on November 22, 1938, Helen journeyed solo to America from Finland at the age of 8. She lived in Upper Michigan with relatives and upon high school graduation, became a citizen and moved to Milwaukee. She was married to Richard Kijek for 19 years until widowed at age 39. She married Bobby Heitkamp in 1983 and spent 25 happy years until widowed again in 2008.Helen had a zest for life, a terrific sense of humor and a deep abiding love for her family. She was the best at offering advice, a "mom" to many, and was always ready for a fun time. She will be greatly missed.Per her wishes, no funeral will be held. To honor her, go out to lunch, have a few laughs, or put money in your favorite slot machine.Special thanks to AngelsGrace Hospice-Oconomowoc for their loving care in a difficult time.