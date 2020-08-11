1/
Helen T. Heitkamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen T. Heitkamp

New Berlin - Passed away peacefully August 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husbands Richard Kijek and Bobby Heitkamp. Beloved mother of Debra (Jeffrey) Roland and Judy (Michael) Sherwin. Proud grandmother of Derek (Camille) Sherwin and Justin (Brittany) Sherwin. Loving great-grandmother of Natalie Helen Sherwin.

Further survived by her extended family Pat (John) Miller and Kim (Doug) Grapel, their loved children and grandchildren.

Born on November 22, 1938, Helen journeyed solo to America from Finland at the age of 8. She lived in Upper Michigan with relatives and upon high school graduation, became a citizen and moved to Milwaukee. She was married to Richard Kijek for 19 years until widowed at age 39. She married Bobby Heitkamp in 1983 and spent 25 happy years until widowed again in 2008.

Helen had a zest for life, a terrific sense of humor and a deep abiding love for her family. She was the best at offering advice, a "mom" to many, and was always ready for a fun time. She will be greatly missed.

Per her wishes, no funeral will be held. To honor her, go out to lunch, have a few laughs, or put money in your favorite slot machine.

Special thanks to AngelsGrace Hospice-Oconomowoc for their loving care in a difficult time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved