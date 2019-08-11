|
Lubinski, Helen T. (nee Zielinski) Born to Eternal Life August 8, 2019 at the age of 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Betty (Richard) Astro and Susan (Mark) Miazga. Dear grandmother of Kelly Astro, the late Katie Miazga and David Miazga. Sister of the late Joseph (Florence) Zielinski. Sister-in-law of Esther Nowak and Richard Kubacki. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to be used for a memorial at Blessed Sacrament Church would be appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, August 14 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH (3100 S. 41st Street, Milwaukee) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019