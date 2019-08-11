Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH
3100 S. 41st Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH
3100 S. 41st Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lubinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen T. Lubinski


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen T. Lubinski Notice
Lubinski, Helen T. (nee Zielinski) Born to Eternal Life August 8, 2019 at the age of 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of Betty (Richard) Astro and Susan (Mark) Miazga. Dear grandmother of Kelly Astro, the late Katie Miazga and David Miazga. Sister of the late Joseph (Florence) Zielinski. Sister-in-law of Esther Nowak and Richard Kubacki. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to be used for a memorial at Blessed Sacrament Church would be appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, August 14 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH (3100 S. 41st Street, Milwaukee) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline