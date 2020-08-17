Helen Toldt (nee Weber)Longwood, Florida - Of Mali Grjdevac passed away August 12, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Beloved widow of the late Frank Toldt. Loving mother of Eric (Christine) Toldt. Devoted and adoring Oma of Desiree (Gavin) Stormont. Sister of the late Eva Gross and Maria (Paul) Geibl. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Maria Weber. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation on Sunday August, 23rd from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00p.m. at Schaff Funeral Services, 5920 W. Lincoln Ave. Mass on Monday August 24th, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 3722 S, 58th St. for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Please meet at the church for start of Mass. Procession and Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.