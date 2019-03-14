|
Toporsh, Helen (nee Wachowiak) Entered Eternal Life March 11, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved and devoted wife of 60 years to Robert. Loving and caring mother of Karen (Bruce) Schumann, Peter and Terri (Chris Keidel). Affectionate and doting grandma to Kristine, Laura (Nathan), Amelia, Emily and Michael. Great grandma to Nadiya. Dear sister of Ben (Fran) and Rose (the late Jerry) Petrykowski. Devoted Aunt to Nancy, Eddy and the Weller girls. Further survived by other loving relatives and cherished friends. Preceded in death by her parents Martin and Mary Wachowiak; brothers Bud (Mary) and Walter (Elaine); sisters Verna (Ray) and Phyllis (Leroy); nephew Tom and niece Sharon. Helen's beautiful, caring spirit will be dearly missed. Visitation Monday, March 18 at the Rozga Funeral Home from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at THE BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Private cremation to follow. Online memorial, guest book and condolences may be found at the funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019