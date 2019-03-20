|
Gaworski, Helen V Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, age 94. Preceded in death by her husband Norbert. Loving mother of Gloria and the late John. Dear grandmother of Nicole and Heather and great-grandmother of Justin, Wyatt, Angelina and Christian. Also survived by her sister Beverly Redden. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, March 21 from 10 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM. Interment Chapel Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Salvation Army or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019