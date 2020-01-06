|
|
Helen V. Petscher (nee Swiner)
Cudahy - Joined her beloved husband James in Heaven on January 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving mom of JoAnne (the late Robert) Panasuk, Darlene Gardner and Lynn (Dale) Enk. Proud grandma of Cherie (Ed) Smogoleski, Scott (Rachel) Panasuk, Steven (Jennifer) Panasuk, Jennifer Loker, Kristina Loker and Shannon (Tom) Knudson. Dear sister of Frances (the late Chester) Bande, the late Stella (the late James) Teg and the late Frank (Lori) Swiner. Fond sister-in-law of Ruth (the late William) Penzey, the late Patricia (Dennis) Murack and Lamar (Ann) Burns. Helen will also be missed by her 12 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday January 10, 2020 from 10 am until 12 pm with a funeral service at 12 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020