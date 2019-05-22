Services
Sister Helen Wagner SSSF

Sister Helen Wagner SSSF Notice
Wagner, Sister Helen SSSF May 18th, 2019. Age 93. Dear sister of Rev. Bernard Wagner and Florence Dymale. Further survived by many friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 74 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Thursday, May 23rd, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
