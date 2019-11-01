Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Weber Notice
October 31, 2019, age 92, of Milwaukee. Loving mother of David (Sally) Weber and Lisa (William LeFurgy) Weber. Dear sister of Karl (Patricia Young) Usow. Adoring grandmother of Benjamin Weber. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Jewish Home and Care Center.

Graveside services 11 AM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to Jewish Home and Care Center, Congregation Sinai, Milwaukee Art Museum, or .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline