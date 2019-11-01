|
October 31, 2019, age 92, of Milwaukee. Loving mother of David (Sally) Weber and Lisa (William LeFurgy) Weber. Dear sister of Karl (Patricia Young) Usow. Adoring grandmother of Benjamin Weber. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Jewish Home and Care Center.
Graveside services 11 AM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to Jewish Home and Care Center, Congregation Sinai, Milwaukee Art Museum, or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019