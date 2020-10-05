1/
Helen "Sunny" Wind
Helen "Sunny" Wind

West Allis - (Nee Cronin) Found peace on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of 65 loving years to the late Florian "Windy". Loving mom of Paulette (Chris) Skalecki and the late Ronald Wind. Dearest grandma of Jodie (John), Erich (Elissa), Jason (Jenny) and Adam (Polly). Great-grandma of Andrew, Tyson, Kylee, Ryder, Reece, Ryker and Lorelei. Also loved and survived by other relatives and friends. Sunny was a life member of the DAV.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. From there, we will process to ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at St. Matthias Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Disabled Veterans of America or the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
