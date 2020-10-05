Helen Yogerst
West Bend - Helen L. Yogerst (nee Lane) passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at the age of 92 years. She was born on July 2, 1928 in Delevan to William and Melissa (nee Goff) Lane. Helen lived a very active life and enjoyed many hobbies and other activities. She was very involved in her churches and enjoyed teaching Sunday School and vacation Bible School. She sang in the West Bend Senior Chorus and a was also the director of both the band and chorus. Helen enjoyed needlepoint, jigsaw puzzles and reading into her early 90's. She very much enjoyed and valued family time and also loved music, especially Big Bands and Swing. Helen was a member of St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in West Bend.
Helen is survived by her children E.J. (Julie) Nahmens, Bill Nahmens, Greg (Yoshie) Nahmens, Mike (Renate) Nahmens, Terri (Brian) Oppermann, Geri Owen, Larry Nehmens, and Jim Yogerst. Helen is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, her 3 sister Orpha Pancratz, Nancy Jauss and Janice Martin, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by 2 husbands, Mathias Yogerst and Theo Schlossmacher, 3 brothers Walter and James Lane and Eugene Tompkins, 2 sisters Wanda May Cassidy and Dorothy Kneemiller.
Visitation for Helen will be held on Wednesday October 7th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095) from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Thursday October 8th at St Mary's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (406 Jefferson St. West Bend, WI 53090) with Fr. Carlos Londono presiding. Entombment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank her son Larry for all the loving care he provided to her for so many years and to Horizon Hospice, especially her nurse Cheryl and CNA Samantha.
