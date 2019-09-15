Services
Poole Funeral Home
203 North Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-4431
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
1025 S. 7th Ave
West Bend, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
1025 S. 7th Ave
West Bend, WI
West Bend - (Nee Paulus) WEST BEND, Age 95 yrs., died Sept. 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Ziehr, dear mother of Richard (Joan) Ziehr, Patricia (Patrick) Niles and Frances (the late Michael) Vandre. Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Mon., Sept. 16, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend, WI. Family will receive friends from 9:30am-11am Monday AT CHURCH prior to the Mass. Memorials to Season's Hospice, West Allis or a .





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
