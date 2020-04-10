|
Helene Ostrowski
Milwaukee - (Nee Heise) Gone home to be with Jesus on Thursday April 9, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of 67 years of the late Alex Ostrowski. Loving mother of Andy (Deb), Chris (Gordy) Jepsen and George. Loving Oma of 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Erna (late John) Bukowski, Hilde (Helmuth) Faust, Arthur (Annemarie) Heise. Sister-in-law of Lucy Heise. Also survived by loving nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings, Ludwig Heise, Olga (Ludwik) Wieczorek, Fritz Heise, Christine (Joseph) Wihowski, and Else (Alfred) Binder.
Due to coronavirus, only private family services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020