Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Ostrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Ostrowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helene Ostrowski Notice
Helene Ostrowski

Milwaukee - (Nee Heise) Gone home to be with Jesus on Thursday April 9, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of 67 years of the late Alex Ostrowski. Loving mother of Andy (Deb), Chris (Gordy) Jepsen and George. Loving Oma of 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Erna (late John) Bukowski, Hilde (Helmuth) Faust, Arthur (Annemarie) Heise. Sister-in-law of Lucy Heise. Also survived by loving nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings, Ludwig Heise, Olga (Ludwik) Wieczorek, Fritz Heise, Christine (Joseph) Wihowski, and Else (Alfred) Binder.

Due to coronavirus, only private family services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline