Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH
W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd,
Menomonee Falls, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH
W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
Helga A. Price

Helga A. Price Notice
Price, Helga A. (Nee Beck) Born into eternal life August 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth and her children Cheryl and Steve. Loving mother of Ken (Tricia) Price and Debbie (Russ) Kenitzer, loving Grandma of Jenn (Nate) and Justin (Jess), loving Nana of Becky (Dan) and Josh (Crystal) and adoring Gigi of Austin, Oliver, Brooklyn, Cailie and Carson. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH (W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls) Saturday, August 24 from 10:30 AM until the time of memorial service at NOON. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
