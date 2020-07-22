Helga F. Thomas
West Allis - (nee Haenisch) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, July 19, 2020, age 80 years. Loving mother of Ralf (Barbara) Leidig, Jerome Thomas and the late Carmen Tate. Loving grandmother of AJ, Cheryl, Janette, Sharifa, Jerome, Jason, Rachel, Sybany and Sabrina. Sister of Heidi, Forest, Gary and Sigfried. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
appreciated.