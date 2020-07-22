1/
Helga F. Thomas
Helga F. Thomas

West Allis - (nee Haenisch) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, July 19, 2020, age 80 years. Loving mother of Ralf (Barbara) Leidig, Jerome Thomas and the late Carmen Tate. Loving grandmother of AJ, Cheryl, Janette, Sharifa, Jerome, Jason, Rachel, Sybany and Sabrina. Sister of Heidi, Forest, Gary and Sigfried. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
