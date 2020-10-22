Helmut Nestler
Eagle - Helmut Nestler, 86, of Eagle, WI passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Virginia Health and Rehab Center in Waukesha.
Helmut was born on July 11, 1934 in Cologne, Germany, the son of Helmut and Greta (Franzen) Nestler. He grew up in Germany and obtained his Master's Degree in Music with a focus in Oboe performance. After his graduation, Helmut emigrated to the United States after many years of hard work, he even worked in a coal mine in Germany. After his arrival in America, Helmut faithfully served his new country as a member of the United States Army from 1959 until 1961 and was stationed in Germany. While in the service, he was a member of the 7th Army Symphony Orchestra. After an honorable discharge, he continued to serve his country in the Army National Guard for many years. On May 29, 1971 he married his loving wife, Frances "Susie" Reidl in Milwaukee, WI. God blessed Helmut with 3 loving children, Frank, Michael and Michelle. Helmut had many interests and a few different occupations during his life. His first job after emigrating to the US was as a photographer at Rexnord Corporation in Milwaukee. Helmut was a licensed private pilot and taught flying at the Waukesha County Airport, he was a Black Belt in Judo and taught Judo to the officers at the Wauwatosa Police Department and in various health clubs in the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas. He also worked as an X-Ray Technician at the West Allis Hospital for a number of years. Helmut's main career, and the one he was most famous for was as a restaurant owner. He and Susie have owned and operated The Nite Cap Inn in Palmyra for over 32 years. Helmut greatly enjoyed the Nite Cap and seeing all of his customers. He could often be found tending bar or playing the piano to entertain on a Saturday night. For leisure, he enjoyed riding his Honda Goldwing with his wife and also endurance horseback riding around the Kettle Moraine with his son, Mike and daughter, Michelle. Helmut lived a full life and he will be dearly missed by his family, friends and countless customers.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 49 years, Susie Nestler; his children, Frank Nestler of Dortmund, Germany; Michael (Shelly) Nestler of Menasha, WI; and Michelle (Hector) Contreras-Soto of Waukesha, WI; his dear grandchildren, Kayla, Isabella, Autumn, Janice, Rosalie, and Stephanie; 1 great-grandchild, Catherine; and a dear aunt, Tante Marge Palijan. He is also survived by a number of cousins, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, his mother-in-law, and a grandchild, Hector Abraham.
Memorials in Helmut's honor may be made to HAWS of Waukesha.
A Funeral Service with full military honors will be held for Helmut at 3:00PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle, WI (103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119). Visitation will take place from 1:00PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Helmut will be laid to rest in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI at a later date.
Coronavirus Guidelines such as social distancing and mask wearing will be followed at the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com