Helmut Rohmann

Helmut RohmannEntered into eternal life Sunday, October 25th 2020. Age 81. Survived by his loving wife Theresa, daughter Susan (Edwin) Rack, and son Steve (Sherry) Rohmann. Opa to Shane and Sydney. Great Opa to Oliver. Preceded in death by his parents Johann and Elisabeth Rohmann and brother John (Anna) Rohmann. Further survived by nephews, nieces, other family and friends. Helmut was the owner of Economy Cement and Masonry Inc. for 30 years and a longtime member of the United Donauschwaben and Jaeger Verein.Celebration of life Wednesday, November 4th at Harder Funeral Home in Brookfield from 9:00AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00AM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers that came to the house every day and to Legacy Hospice for all their support and help with keeping Helmut comfortable.