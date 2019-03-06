Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Lewandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta "Harriet" Lewandowski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Henrietta "Harriet" Lewandowski Notice
Lewandowski, Henrietta "Harriet" (Nee Dlouhy) Passed peacefully on March 2, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Gary (Mary) Lewandowski and Gail (John) Pyszka. Cherished grandmother of Mandy. Preceded in death by her siblings Frank (the late Alma), Oliver (the late Carol), George, Bill (Marge), and Anna (the late Leonard). Further survived by her dear friend Sr. Tess, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Harriet was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish for over 60 years and a proud member of Christian Mothers Association. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, March 9 starting at 11AM until time of service at 1PM. Private burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now