Lewandowski, Henrietta "Harriet" (Nee Dlouhy) Passed peacefully on March 2, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Gary (Mary) Lewandowski and Gail (John) Pyszka. Cherished grandmother of Mandy. Preceded in death by her siblings Frank (the late Alma), Oliver (the late Carol), George, Bill (Marge), and Anna (the late Leonard). Further survived by her dear friend Sr. Tess, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Harriet was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish for over 60 years and a proud member of Christian Mothers Association. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Saturday, March 9 starting at 11AM until time of service at 1PM. Private burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019