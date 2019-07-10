|
Goris, Henrikus (Hank) Antonius Wilhelmus It is with heavy hearts we share the news of our dad's final flight. Henrikus (Hank) Antonius Wilhelmus Goris, passed away peacefully at age 89 on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He began his life journey in 1929 in Brummen, Netherlands. As a child he enjoyed working on the farm nurturing animals and playing soccer. After attending HBS in Arnhem, he joined the Dutch Royal Air Force and led a 24 cadet NATO group for training in Big Spring, Texas. Sargent Goris would go on to receive his wings in both the Dutch and United States Air Force and completed a specialized training course in fighter jets. He then emigrated to Canada and married Maria Veldman of Didam, Netherlands on July 6, 1957, eventually settling in the United States. His career as a corporate pilot for Kimberly-Clark spanned several decades. In addition to his passion for flying, he enjoyed watching soccer games, downhill skiing, listening and dancing to polka music. He was naturally drawn to the outdoors and animals. He is forever remembered by his wife Mary of 61 years, children Carolyn, Marilyn (Alan), Dinah, Norman (Tammy), Alan and Tara (Mark), and Opa to Miya, Olivia, Eleanor, Wesley, Harrison, Madeline, Sophia, Gabriella, Antonio, Isaac and Willem. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the Milwaukee Catholic Home on Saturday, August 3. Please join us anytime between 12p-3p. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society or Hunger Task Force are appreciated. Peacefully, the Goris Family
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019