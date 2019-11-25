Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life November 23, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Preceded in death by his parents Henry Sr. (the late Josephine) Ripple and the late Ruth Ripple. Beloved husband of Tracy (nee Fiebrink). Loving father of the late Amber, Julie (Kevin) Kowalke, and Ashley (Mike) Larsen. Dear grandpa of Addison and a grandson on the way. Further survived by other family and friends. Retiree of Barry Trucking Company. Memorial services will be held Thursday December 5, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm until time of services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
