Henry A. Ripple Jr.
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life November 23, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Preceded in death by his parents Henry Sr. (the late Josephine) Ripple and the late Ruth Ripple. Beloved husband of Tracy (nee Fiebrink). Loving father of the late Amber, Julie (Kevin) Kowalke, and Ashley (Mike) Larsen. Dear grandpa of Addison and a grandson on the way. Further survived by other family and friends. Retiree of Barry Trucking Company. Memorial services will be held Thursday December 5, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm until time of services.
