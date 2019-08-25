|
|
Wick, Henry B. and Ethel M. Wick, Henry B. Passed away at the age of 95 on November 7,2017. He was born October 13,1922 in Menomonee Falls, WI . He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry A. and Helen (Nee Klug) Wick, his siblings, Orlando and Blanche Jorns. Loving husband of Ethel M. Beloved father of Candyce (Charles) Reskin of Kansas City, Mo. and Henry C. (Mary) Wick of Germantown. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Wick, Ethel M. (nee Wiesendanger) Age 99, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019. She was the only child of Conrad and Christine Wiesendanger, born January 31, 1920, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Henry B. Wick. She is survived by her children Candyce (Charles) Reskin of Kansas City, Missouri and Henry C. (Mary) Wick of Germantown, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Visitation for Henry and Ethel will be held on Wednesday, August 28 from 10AM until time of Memorial Service at 11AM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES; 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019