Henry Howard
Howard III, Henry Cobourn "Tert" Died peacefully with family by his side in Milwaukee Wisconsin, on April 26, 2019, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his first wife, Nancy. He is survived by his second wife Frances; daughter Lesley; son Cobie and daughter-in-law Amanda; grandchildren Henry, Charlie, "young Henry" and Laura Lucille; Frances' son and caretaker Michael Agee; and extended family and friends. A full obituary and details about a future memorial are at www.feerickfuneralhome.com If you'd like to make a contribution in his memory, his favorites were Planned Parenthood and local PBS affiliates.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
