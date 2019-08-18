Services
Henry D. Prather

Henry D. Prather Notice
Prather, Henry D. Born to Eternal Life, August 10, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Powell) for 66 years. Loving father of Debra Cronin, Kerry (Kevin) Prather-Jahnke and Steven Prather. Proud and loving grandpa of John, Jared, Jacob, Jordan and Zack. Great grandpa of Anya and Olive. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24 at RIDGEWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH, 2720 Lilly Road, Brookfield from 10am-12noon. Funeral Service Celebrated 12 noon. Burial will follow at Zion Methodist Church Cemetery, Colgate. Hank was a proud WWII Navy Veteran. To receive this obit text 1855031 to 414-301-6422

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
