Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
Henry "Hank" De Quardo

Henry "Hank" De Quardo Notice
Henry "Hank" De Quardo

Jackson - 71, of Jackson found peace on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Kathy Hospice.

A memorial service in remembrance of Hank will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kathy Hospice for all their help and care.

The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service have been entrusted with Hank's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
