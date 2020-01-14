|
Henry "Hank" De Quardo
Jackson - 71, of Jackson found peace on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Kathy Hospice.
A memorial service in remembrance of Hank will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kathy Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service have been entrusted with Hank's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020