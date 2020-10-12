Henry Ellenberger
Passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Betty L. (nee Johnson). Dear father of Betty Hanson, Joan (Mark) Widmann , Jane Ellenberger (Ed LaBelle), Sharon (Brian) Sweeney and deceased infant son Henry.
Visitation Sunday, October 18th at the Funeral Home from 2:30 pm until time of Funeral Service at 3:30pm. Family requests masks and social distancing. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove at a future date.