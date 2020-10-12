1/
Henry Ellenberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Ellenberger

Passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, age 97. Beloved husband of the late Betty L. (nee Johnson). Dear father of Betty Hanson, Joan (Mark) Widmann , Jane Ellenberger (Ed LaBelle), Sharon (Brian) Sweeney and deceased infant son Henry.

Visitation Sunday, October 18th at the Funeral Home from 2:30 pm until time of Funeral Service at 3:30pm. Family requests masks and social distancing. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove at a future date.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved