Henry F. "Hank" Ratz
Milwaukee - Age 92. Passed away peacefully on March 7th in the presence of his loving wife Beverly (nee Harrison) of 68 years. Cherished father of Paula (John) Eineichner, Paul Ratz and Judy (Frank) Cottonaro. Loving grandfather of Jacqueline, Elizabeth, Pamela and Patricia. Great-grandfather of Carl, Parker, Ryley, Joey and Henry. Further survived by his sister-in-law Charlene, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Hank worked as a grounds foreman for the Archdiocese at Holy Trinity Cemetery for 40 years. A special thank you to the staff at Clement Manor and Vitas Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A visitation will be held on Thursday March 12th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5 to 7pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm. Interment the following day at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 11am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020