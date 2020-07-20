Henry F. StanzekRichfield, WI - Age 92 years. Born to eternal life July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Patricia, son Michael and longtime companion Dorothy Greene. Beloved father of Catherine (the late Luciano) Quesada, Barbara Baker, Judy (Jim) Gradel, Margaret (Larry) Lallensack, Patricia (Dale) Bergan, Jack (Sharon), and Lisa Stanzek. 15 loving grandchildren. 21 great grandchildren. 4 great great-grandchildren. Brother of Ronald Stanzek and the late Mary Jane Korte. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation Thursday, July 23 at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave. Milwaukee from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 24 at St. Mary Catholic Church, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls at 9:30 AM (meet at church). Entombment following Mass at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum.Henry was an Electrical and Mathematical Engineer with Globe Union for many years. He held the same job at Hayes Brake which was the last place he worked. He was also a WWII Army veteran and Honor Flight participant, and member of Fred Miller Knights of Columbus Council 4645.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Henry's name to: Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, P.O. Box 14575, West Allis, WI 53214 greatly appreciated.