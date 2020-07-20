1/1
Henry F. Stanzek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry F. Stanzek

Richfield, WI - Age 92 years. Born to eternal life July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Patricia, son Michael and longtime companion Dorothy Greene. Beloved father of Catherine (the late Luciano) Quesada, Barbara Baker, Judy (Jim) Gradel, Margaret (Larry) Lallensack, Patricia (Dale) Bergan, Jack (Sharon), and Lisa Stanzek. 15 loving grandchildren. 21 great grandchildren. 4 great great-grandchildren. Brother of Ronald Stanzek and the late Mary Jane Korte. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, July 23 at Jelacic Funeral Home, 5639 W. Hampton Ave. Milwaukee from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 24 at St. Mary Catholic Church, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls at 9:30 AM (meet at church). Entombment following Mass at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum.

Henry was an Electrical and Mathematical Engineer with Globe Union for many years. He held the same job at Hayes Brake which was the last place he worked. He was also a WWII Army veteran and Honor Flight participant, and member of Fred Miller Knights of Columbus Council 4645.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Henry's name to: Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, P.O. Box 14575, West Allis, WI 53214 greatly appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jelacic Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved