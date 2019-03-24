|
Tiedemann, Henry F Died peacefully, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Polly Tiedemann. Dear father of Robert (Rita),Carl (Corrine) and David (Rose) Tiedemann, Proud grandfather of many grandchildren. Beloved brother of Otto, Rosemary, Olga and brother in law of Sue. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Gerhardt. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 26th 4PM to 6PM. Wednesday, March 27th 10AM to 11AM. Funeral Service to follow. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019