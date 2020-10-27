Atty. Henry G. Piano
Milwaukee - Entered Eternal Life October 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 86. Loving and dedicated husband of Joanne (nee Destefano) for 62 years. Proud and devoted father of Nicholas (Jackie Meier) and Angel (Mark) Hessel. Henry's grandchildren Alessandra Piano (Samuel Washburn) and Henry, Harrison, and Mia Hessel were the center of his world. One day prior to entering into eternal life, Henry was able to witness his granddaughter Alessandra's wedding vows in his home with his beautiful family and Fr. Timothy Kitzke surrounding him. He is also survived by his cherished nieces and nephews and many lifelong friendships.
Henry's story truly exemplifies the American Dream. His parents Nick and Angela immigrated to the United States in 1907, and he could not have been more proud of his humble beginnings and his Italian heritage. Carrying a briefcase to kindergarten, Henry fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a lawyer. He graduated from Marquette Law School in 1957 and was still practicing law and working 50+ hours per week, six weeks prior to his death.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30th at OLD ST. MARY CATHOLIC PARISH, 844 N. Broadway, Milwaukee at 10:00 AM. Masks are required along with social distancing. Private family burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of your choice
.