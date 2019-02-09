|
Conrady, Henry J. III Age 78, Found Peace Monday Feb. 4, 2019. Loving father of Kevin (Sandra) and Christopher. Proud grandpa of Matthew and Michael. Henry is further survived by his 3 sisters, Carol Banaszak, Joanne (Richard) Teschendorf and Janice (Ronald) Giese, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loving friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry Jr and Eva and his sister Judy Krueger. Henry is proud retiree of Harnishfeger in Milwaukee. Henry loved spending time with his family and will deeply missed by all.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019