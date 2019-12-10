|
Henry J. Monaco
Milwaukee - November 30th 1938 - December 7th 2019
Henry J Monaco, 81, of Milwaukee, WI passed away on Saturday, December 7th 2019. Henry was born November 30th 1938 in Bronx, NY to Joseph Thomas & Lucy (nee Rota) Monaco. He married Mary Ellen (nee Walsh) in Albany, New York on Dec 30th, 1967.
Henry graduated from Fordham University in Bronx, NY. He then went to have a successful career with The United Way organization for over 30 years. He worked for United Way in Williamsburg, PA, Peoria, IL, Flint, MI and finally in Milwaukee, WI, where he was the President/CEO until his retirement in 1999. In his retirement he continued to be active in the community teaching at Alverno College and assisting at Interfaith and s.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, the late Joseph and Lucy Monaco, his brother, the late Joseph Monaco, his son, the late Matthew Monaco, his granddaughter, the late Michelle Monaco and his grandson, the late Ryan Matthews. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Monaco; his children, Joseph (Joan) Monaco, Kristen (Marc Matthews) Monaco, Mega (James) Barton, his grandchildren, Matthew Monaco, Melanie Monaco, Madeline Monaco, Charles Barton, Lucy Barton and Timothy Matthews and his sister Lucille (Austin) Zullo.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:30 AM to time of the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at NOON at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI, immediately followed by a reception celebrating Henry's life in the Cathedral atrium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha Counties (www.unitedwaygmwc.org/donate), and/or charities of the donor's choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019