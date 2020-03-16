|
Henry J. Olszewski
"Hank" Passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 age 80 years. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Woida) for almost 60 years. Loving father of Howard (Jennifer), Mary (Chris) Kunicki, Daniel (Jacquelyn), Steve (Jeana) and Laura (Mike) Baker. Dear brother of James (Nancy) and William (Nancy). Brother-in-law of Paul Woida. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, March 21 at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, 3100 South 41st Street from 9:30-10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Entombment St. Adalbert's cemetery. Special thanks to the caring staff of the SICU at Froedtert hospital. If so desired, memorials to Blessed Sacrament Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020